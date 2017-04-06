BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
April 6 Dataram Corp:
* Dataram Corporation holds special meeting of shareholders
* Dataram - shareholders approved to implement a reverse stock split of co's stock by a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-10
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.