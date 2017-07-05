BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
July 5 Datasection Inc
* Says 1,000 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 100,000 shares of its common stock, from July 1 to July 5
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/NNAEJB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: