CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 9 Datasonic Group Bhd
* Accepted letter of award from KDN for supply of additional 2.8 million units of passport polycarbonate datapage and personalisation services
* Deal for 79.7 million rgt Source text ( bit.ly/2ni6cDC ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner