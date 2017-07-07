July 7 Datawind Inc:
* Datawind announces cease trade order and appoints new
interim chief financial officer
* Datawind inc - announces appointment of hemant nayak as
interim incoming cfo, subject to regulatory approval
* Datawind inc says nayak will replace angelo tullo, who
resigned as chief financial officer effective immediately
* Datawind inc - on july 6 ontario securities commission
issued a failure-to-file cease trade order against company
* Datawind- was issued cease trade order for failure to file
audited financial statements, annual information form, among
others, for year ended march 31, 2017
* Datawind inc - general cease trade order affects all
securities of co and will remain in effect until such time as
company has filed required filings
