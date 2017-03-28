UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc -
* Dave & Buster’s achieves fourth quarter net income growth of over 19%
* Q4 earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 revenue $270.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $269.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says qtrly comparable store sales increased 3.2%
* Says expect to open eleven to twelve new stores in 2017, representing 12% to 13% unit growth
* Sees fy total revenues of $1.155 billion to $1.170 billion
* Sees fy comparable store sales increase of 2% to 3%
* Sees 2017 total capital additions of $156 million to $166 million
* Sees 2017 ebitda of $270 million to $277 million
* Sees fy total capital additions of $156 million to $166 million
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources