March 30 (Reuters) -

* David Baazov -disposed 12 million Amaya shares at an average price of $22.31 per share representing about 8.2% of issued and outstanding common shares (corrects typo)

* David baazov announced that on March 29, 2017 and March 30, 2017 he disposed of ownership of 12 million common shares of Amaya Inc

* David Baazov- after giving effect to disposition, Baazov owns 5.6 million common shares, representing about 3.8% of issued and outstanding common shares of co