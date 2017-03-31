BRIEF-APQ Global looking to raise capital to increase size of company
* Company is exploring a further capital raise in order to increase size of company
March 30 (Reuters) -
* David Baazov -disposed 12 million Amaya shares at an average price of $22.31 per share representing about 8.2% of issued and outstanding common shares (corrects typo)
* David baazov announced that on March 29, 2017 and March 30, 2017 he disposed of ownership of 12 million common shares of Amaya Inc
* David Baazov- after giving effect to disposition, Baazov owns 5.6 million common shares, representing about 3.8% of issued and outstanding common shares of co
* Skanska renovates east end of Las Olas Boulevard in Florida, USA, for USD 49 million, about SEK 440 million
June 15 Australian shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday, hurt by weaker commodity prices and an overnight fall on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.