BRIEF-Seadrill extends interim funding for North Atlantic Drilling
* Has amended revolving credit facility provided to North Atlantic Drilling ltd., a majority owned subsidiary, to mature on july 31, 2017 and increased it to $150 million
June 27 Tecsys Inc:
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
* Tecsys - David Brereton, executive chairman, Kathryn Ensign-Brereton disposed of aggregate of 333,000 common shares of co at a price of $15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, June 28 Greece needs to step up its privatisation programme, deputy finance minister George Chouliarakis said on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 28 Emerging stocks retreated on Wednesday, taking their cue from Wall Street losses amid rising U.S. and German bond yields and expectations that the Fed and ECB will soon cut back on stimulus.