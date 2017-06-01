BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
June 1 Healthcare Partners:
* Healthcare Partners - co to acquire Magan Medical Clinic
* Healthcare Partners - financial terms were not disclosed
* Healthcare Partners - co is a DaVita Medical Group and division of DaVita Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ttzzGV) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 Diageo PLC has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal that values it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits company seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.