BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Davita Inc
* Davita Inc. 1st quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share $2.29
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects its adjusted consolidated operating income guidance for 2017 to be in range of $1.635 billion to $1.775 billion
* Davita Inc qtrly Q4 total net revenues $3.70 billion versus $3.58 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited