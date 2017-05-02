May 2 Davita Inc

* Davita Inc. 1st quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 earnings per share $2.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects its adjusted consolidated operating income guidance for 2017 to be in range of $1.635 billion to $1.775 billion

* Davita Inc qtrly Q4 total net revenues $3.70 billion versus $3.58 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: