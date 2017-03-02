March 2 Dawson Geophysical Co

* Dawson Geophysical reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.33

* Q4 revenue $30.07 million versus $55.13 million

* Dawson Geophysical Co - "Believe we will continue to operate four to six crews in United States and Canada through Q1 of 2017"

* Dawson Geophysical Co - "Visibility beyond Q1 of 2017 remains unclear"