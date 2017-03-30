March 30 Dazhong Transportation Group Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 9.16 percent y/y at 558.85 million yuan ($81.15 million)

* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.40 million) bonds which can be exchanged for Guotai Junan Securities shares held by the company

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oeXdI0; bit.ly/2nze7xD

