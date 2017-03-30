REFILE-UPDATE 1-France's startup scene gains traction led by state bank, Macron factor
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
March 30 Dazhong Transportation Group Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 9.16 percent y/y at 558.85 million yuan ($81.15 million)
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($290.40 million) bonds which can be exchanged for Guotai Junan Securities shares held by the company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oeXdI0; bit.ly/2nze7xD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
BERN, June 15 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)