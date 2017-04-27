BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 DOUBLE BOND PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL):
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED ON DIRECTED ISSUE OF NEW SHARES WORTH SEK 2.5 MLN
* NEW SHARES ISSUE DIRECTED AT RECALL CAPITAL NORDIC AB WITH 300,000 SHARES, INVESTENTIA AB WITH 120,000 SHARES AND MAGNUS HAMBERG WITH 80,000 SHARES
* TOTAL OF 500,000 B-SHARES TO BE AVAILABLE AT SEK 5 PER SHARE
Source text: bit.ly/2poEbP0
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors