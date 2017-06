March 24 Italy's Veneto Banca:

* Rating agency DBRS cuts the bank's long-term rating to B (high) from BB (low), places rating under review with negative implications

* DBRS says downgrade reflects risk for Veneto Banca's senior bondholders given bank's uncertain capital position, says it is unclear if bank eligible for state aid. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)