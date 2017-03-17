March 17 Nikkei

* DCM Holdings Co Ltd will likely log better-than-expected consolidated operating income for the fiscal year ended Feb 28 - Nikkei

* DCM Holdings Co Ltd's profit apparently rose 6 percent to 19.5 billion yen for the fiscal year ended Feb. 28 - Nikkei

* DCM Holdings Co Ltd's operating revenue is seen edging up to 440 billion yen from the year-earlier 437.7 billion yen for the FY ended feb 28- Nikkei