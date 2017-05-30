GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by weak oil; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (T(Updates to close of U.S. trading))
May 30 Dcp Midstream Lp
* DCP Midstream announces additional large scale expansion of Sand Hills Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline
* Plans to initially spend $105 million towards long-lead equipment and right-of-way
* In phased approach, the expansion is designed to first increase capacity by 85 thousand barrels per day up to approximately 450 mbpd
* Expansion announced today is in addition to Sand Hills Pipeline's existing expansion to 365 MBPD
* Initial phase, when completed, anticipated to include partial looping of pipeline, addition of 7 pump stations at cost of $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces USD$500,000 royalty agreement with Frequentz Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.