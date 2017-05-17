UPDATE 3-EQT to pay $6.7 bln for Rice, creating biggest U.S. natgas producer
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)
May 17 Dcp Midstream Lp
* Planned divestiture of Douglas Gathering System in Wyoming, includes about 1,500 miles of gathering lines, to Tallgrass Energy Partners
* Planned divestiture of its douglas gathering system in wyoming was for approximately $128 million
* Proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund its strategic organic growth projects around its premier footprint
* Transaction has been approved by appropriate governing bodies of both companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)
* Acacia research corp - co's subsidiaries entered into an agreement with vizio, inc - sec filing
* Boeing highlights analytics capability with customer orders, new name