BRIEF-Alberta Securities Commission dismisses application by Pointnorth Capital
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
May 10 DCP Midstream Lp
* DCP Midstream reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly net income per limited partner unit - basic and diluted $ 0.41
* Qtrly total operating revenues $2,121 million versus $1,464 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.