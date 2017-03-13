BRIEF-Park National Corp enters into a first amendment to credit agreement
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
March 13 Dct Industrial Trust Inc
* Dct industrial trust® announces pricing of add-on offering of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023
* Dct industrial trust - unit priced offering of $50.0 million aggregate amount of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due 2023 in an underwritten public offering
* Dct industrial trust-notes priced at 103.880% of principal amount, plus accrued unpaid interest from, including, oct 15, to, excluding expected settlement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez