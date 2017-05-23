May 23 DDR Corp

* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes

* Ddr corp - offering consists of $450 million of 4.700% notes due 2027

* Ddr corp - notes are being offered to investors at a price of 99.817% with a yield to maturity of 4.723%

* Ddr corp - interest on notes will be paid semi-annually on june 1 and december 1, beginning december 1, 2017