BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
May 23 DDR Corp
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Ddr corp - offering consists of $450 million of 4.700% notes due 2027
* Ddr corp - notes are being offered to investors at a price of 99.817% with a yield to maturity of 4.723%
* Ddr corp - interest on notes will be paid semi-annually on june 1 and december 1, beginning december 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.