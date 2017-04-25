April 25 DDR Corp:

* DDR reports first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.30

* DDR Corp says is withdrawing its previous guidance for net income applicable to common shareholders, funds from operations and operating ffo

* DDR Corp sees 2017 expected leased rate at year end of 93.0 pct to 93.5 pct, reduced from a 25 to 50 basis point increase previously expected

* DDR Corp sees 2017 expected fee income of $30 million to $33 million

* DDR - management expects to record additional $5 million charge in Q2 2017 reflecting remaining separation costs associated with restructuring announced on April 3

