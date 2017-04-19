BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 DDR Corp-
* DDR announces revised schedule for its first quarter 2017 earnings conference call
* DDR Corp says rescheduled time for its Q1 2017 earnings conference call is Tuesday, april 25, 2017 at 4:45 p.m. Et Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg