BRIEF-Digia rights issue oversubcribed
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF DIGIA PLC'S ("DIGIA") RIGHTS ISSUE ( "OFFERING") OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 12.5 MILLION ENDED ON JUNE 21
May 26 DDS Inc
* Says it signed a technology license agreement with Nok Nok Labs,Inc.
* According to the license agreement, Nok Nok Labs,Inc. provides FIDO 2.0 version related technology to the co
* The co could independently conduct development and sales of FIDO related products and services, based on FIDO technology
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/N0Emtq
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 23 after asset acquisition plan
June 22 A leading lobby group for India's IT industry on Thursday forecast the sector's export revenues to grow at 7-8 percent for the year to March, around the growth levels seen last year, as the industry faces continued headwinds from the U.S. market.