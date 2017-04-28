UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 DEA General Aviation Holding Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 25 million yuan to 40 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net loss was 10.2 million yuan
* Says decreased sales of household appliances and increased development cost of aviation business as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CL59GU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources