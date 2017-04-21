UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21 Deacons (East Africa) Plc
* FY operating loss before taxation 385.1 million shillings versus profit of 141.6 million shillings
* FY total income 1.03 billion shillings versus 1.28 billion shillings year ago
* Do not recommend payment of dividend in respect of FY ended Dec 31, 2016
* Initiatives of Q4 2016 will enhance sales in 2017
* Sales from new outlets and full year impact of stores opened in 2016 expected to contribute to overall sales growth in 2017 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources