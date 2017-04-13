April 13 DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Continued high sales level with further improvement in earnings expected for 2017

* Sales of 204.9 million euros ($217.73 million) in 2016 prior to consolidation and was thus roughly on previous year's level

* EBIT in 2016 amounted to 0.5 million euros (previous year: -26.2 million euros)

* For 2017, executive board expects EBIT in medium to upper single-digit million euro range