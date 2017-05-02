May 2 Deag Deutsche Entertainment Ag

* DEAG intends to increase capital with subscription rights by utilizing authorized capital

* Executive board approved cash capital increase with subscription rights from authorized capital

* Company's capital of 16.3 million euros is to be increased by up to euro 2 million to 18.4 million euros

* Issuing up to 2 million new bearer shares with a notional share in share capital of 1.00 euro per share

* Intends to use expected gross proceeds of up to 5 million euros to finance planned expansion of uk business