UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Deag Deutsche Entertainment Ag
* Deag to boost its market expansion in UK
* Acquisition should be carried out in coming weeks
* Acquisition should lead to increase in available annual ticket volume by about 400,000 tickets to about more than 2.0 million tickets in uk
* Expects significant synergy effects in area of artist and program marketing as well
* Expects to generate profit in current FY in seven-digit range from all ticketing activities in Germany, Austria, UK combined
* Planning to file for a second listing on alternative investment market of London stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources