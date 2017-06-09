June 9 Dear Life Co Ltd

* Says it signs a business and capital alliance agreement with Japan Management Succession Support Co. Ltd. on June 9

* Says two entities will cooperate on business succession consulting and M&A support

* Says it will acquire shares of Japan Management Succession Support, effective June 12

* Other details remain to be decided later

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LrhDsP

