UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Debenhams Plc:
* Ecomnova ltd, company that owns and operates flower and gifting website including Debenhams Flowers, has suffered a cyber attack
* Taken immediate steps to minimise risk to customers affected and made contact with all those customers whose data has been accessed
* Incident has only affected customers of Debenhams Flowers
* Customers of Debenhams.com site are not affected
* Working with Ecomnova and all relevant authorities to investigate this attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources