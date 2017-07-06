July 6 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* Trading update

* Trading in full year was strong and in line with management expectations

* Reported group revenue for period increased by c.28% at constant exchange rate

* European pharmaceuticals revenue growth was c.7% at cer

* North America pharmaceuticals revenue growth was c.93% at cer