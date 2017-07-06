BRIEF-Seattle Genetics reports 8.2 percent stake in Immunomedics as of June 29, 2017
* Seattle genetics inc reports a 8.2 percent stake in immunomedics inc as of June 29, 2017 - sec filing
July 6 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Trading update
* Trading in full year was strong and in line with management expectations
* Reported group revenue for period increased by c.28% at constant exchange rate
* European pharmaceuticals revenue growth was c.7% at cer
* North America pharmaceuticals revenue growth was c.93% at cer
* Aradigm Corp presents analysis of results for phase 3 orbit-3 and orbit-4 clinical trials - sec filing
* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - effective June 30, 2017 units entered into fifteenth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing