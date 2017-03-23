March 23 Deep Sea Supply Plc:

* DESS Aquaculture Shipping AS - exercise of option for construction of one wellboat

* DESS Aqua has now declared first option vessel under this contract, and vessel has a contractual delivery date in Q2 2018

* Upon delivery, vessel will enter into a five year charter contract with Marine Harvest