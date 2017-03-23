UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Deep Sea Supply Plc:
* DESS Aquaculture Shipping AS - exercise of option for construction of one wellboat
* DESS Aqua has now declared first option vessel under this contract, and vessel has a contractual delivery date in Q2 2018
* Upon delivery, vessel will enter into a five year charter contract with Marine Harvest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources