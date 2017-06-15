PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 Deere & Co:
* Deere & Co files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2tre8p5) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.
June 21 Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement and provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to Home Trust Company.