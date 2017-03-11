BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp names Tim Welsh vice chairman of consumer banking sales and support
* u.s. Bank names Tim Welsh vice chairman of consumer banking sales and support
March 11 Deere & Co:
* Deere & Co – Co's Feb retail sales of Selected Turf & Utility Equipment in US and Canada down single digit percent
* Deere & Co – Co's Feb retail sales in US and Canada AG up single digit percent Source text - bit.ly/2n8UvTE Further company coverage:
* u.s. Bank names Tim Welsh vice chairman of consumer banking sales and support
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement