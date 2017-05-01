May 1 Deere & Co:

* Deere emphasizes importance of precision agriculture despite termination of acquisition

* Deere & Co says was informed by Monsanto Company that it has chosen to terminate a 2015 agreement for Deere to acquire Precision Planting LLC business

* Deere & Co -two agreements related to Deere's purchase of Precision Planting will also be terminated

* Deere & Co -also ending is an agreement that would have allowed AG leader to expand access to and distribution of certain precision planting products and technologies