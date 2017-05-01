BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 Deere & Co:
* Deere emphasizes importance of precision agriculture despite termination of acquisition
* Deere & Co says was informed by Monsanto Company that it has chosen to terminate a 2015 agreement for Deere to acquire Precision Planting LLC business
* Deere & Co -two agreements related to Deere's purchase of Precision Planting will also be terminated
* Deere & Co -also ending is an agreement that would have allowed AG leader to expand access to and distribution of certain precision planting products and technologies
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing