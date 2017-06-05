BRIEF-Minmetals Land announces resignation of senior deputy managing director of company
* Yin Liang resigned from positions of executive director and senior deputy managing director of company
June 5 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 22 Home Capital Group Inc had interest from over 70 parties prior to agreeing to a new investment from billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Home Capital director Alan Hibben said on Thursday.
PARIS, June 22 BNP Paribas said it will cut 640 jobs by end-2020 in its French retail bank via natural attrition, as part of a wider management reshuffle for a business grappling with low interest rates and stringent regulation.