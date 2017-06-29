UPDATE 1-China to crack down on illegal local govt debt-raising activity
* Rising interest rates hamper local debt issuance (Adds quotes, details)
June 29 Deerfield Management Company L.P.:
* Deerfield Management Company L.P. reports 6.97 percent stake in Proteon Therapeutics Inc as of June 22 - SEC filing
* Anticipate Jonathan Leff, partner at Deerfield Management, to be named to board of directors of Proteon Therapeutics Inc Source text: (bit.ly/2tqhY58)
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
LONDON, June 30 Britain's Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday that it has stopped trading Qatari riyals and that the currency is no longer available for sale or buy-back at its high-street banks.