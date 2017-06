Feb 28 Defama Deutsche Fachmarkt AG:

* Dividend doubles to 20 euro cents per share

* For the current year, DEFAMA has increased the forecast for the FFO from 2.2 million euros to 2.4 million euros ($2.54 million)

* FY revenues of 3.4 million euros (previous year: 1.0 mln euros), a consolidated net profit of 0.9 (0.3) million euros

* Sees increase in FY 2017 net profit of more than 40% to around 1.3 million euros