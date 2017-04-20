BRIEF-Powerhouse Ventures names new chairman
* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board
April 20 Defama Deutsche Fachmarkt AG:
* Q1 FFO up 47 percent at 472,000 euros ($508,060.80)
* Confirms growth targets for FY 2017
* Q1 sales of 1.061 million euros (previous year: 670,000 euros), EBITDA of 684,000 euros (463,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9290 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Russell Yardley has been duly appointed as chairman by board
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: