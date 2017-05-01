BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 Dejana Truck And Utility Equipment
* DEJANA TRUCK & UTILITY EQUIPMENT ACQUIRES ARROWHEAD EQUIPMENT, INC.
* DEJANA TRUCK AND UTILITY EQUIPMENT - TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED
* DEJANA TRUCK AND UTILITY EQUIPMENT - ACQUISITION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON DOUGLAS DYNAMICS' 2017 RESULTS
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing