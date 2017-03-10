March 10 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc :

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group announces block repurchase of its common stock

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - has purchased a block of 1,200,000 shares of common stock from Fidelity National Financial, Inc for $16.90/share

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - share repurchase transaction reduces company's shares outstanding by approximately 5%