April 25 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $83.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $84.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.2%

* Del Frisco's - sees annual adjusted net income per diluted share between $0.82 and $0.86, increased from between $0.80 and $0.84

* Total comparable restaurant sales of -0.5% to 0.5% for FY

* Total comparable restaurant sales of -0.5% to 0.5% for FY

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S