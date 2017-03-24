March 24 Del Monte Pacific Ltd

* Refer to letter, requesting for a clarification/confirmation on the news articles

* Clarify that capital expenditure mentioned in the amount of u.s.$70 million refers to the capex of the group

* Clarify that management expects the u.s. Business to recover in about 2-3 years, subject to execution of short term and medium term plans

* Confirms that the U.S. Business accounts for approximately 80% of the group's revenues