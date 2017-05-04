UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Del Taco Restaurants Inc:
* Del Taco Restaurants Inc. announces fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $105.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $105.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $466 million to $476 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.2%
* Qtrly company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of 4.0%
* Del Taco Restaurants Inc - we are reaffirming following guidance for fiscal year 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $473.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Del Taco Restaurants Inc sees 2017 net capital expenditures totaling approximately $43.0 million to $46.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources