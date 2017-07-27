FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Del Taco Testaurants Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Del Taco Restaurants Inc:

* Del taco restaurants, Inc. announces fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $108.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.1 million

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view about $0.52 to $0.55

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Del taco restaurants -qtrly ‍system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of 7.1% and company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of 6.9%​

* Qtrly ‍total revenue of $108.6 million, representing 8.6% growth from fiscal q2 2016​

* Del taco restaurants inc- ‍raising key elements of guidance for fiscal year 2017​

* Sees ‍2017 system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 3.5% to 4.5%​

* Sees ‍2017 total revenue between $470 million and $476 million​

* Sees ‍2017 total company-operated restaurant sales between $452 million and $458 million​

* Sees ‍2017 diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.52 to $0.55​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $471.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

