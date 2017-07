July 17 (Reuters) - Delegat's Group Ltd:

* Group forecasts positive IFRS fair value adjustments for year to be NZ$2.2 million

* Group has revised unaudited forecast operating profit after tax guidance from NZ$36 million to NZ$38.5 million for the year

* Expects to report an IFRS profit after tax of NZ$40.7 million for the year ended 30 June 2017