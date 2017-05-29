BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board - sec filing
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
May 29 Delek Group Ltd
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 billion versus ILS 1.3 billion
* Net income for Q1 of 2017 totaled NIS 220 million compared with NIS 85 million in q1 of 2016
* Sees total production of 49,800 boe/d in 2017
* Average production for quarter amounted to about 30.7k BOE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
* Saudi royals and clerics pledge loyalty (Adds Saudis pledge allegiance)
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated