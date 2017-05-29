May 29 Delek Group Ltd

* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 billion versus ILS 1.3 billion

* Net income for Q1 of 2017 totaled NIS 220 million compared with NIS 85 million in q1 of 2016

* Sees total production of 49,800 boe/d in 2017

* Average production for quarter amounted to about 30.7k BOE/D