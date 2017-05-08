BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Delek Us Holdings Inc:
* Delek US Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $1,182.2 million versus $886.1 million last year
* Refining segment contribution margin was $64.4 million in q1 2017 compared to $23.5 million in q1 2016
* Qtrly tyler refinery total throughput 63,387 bpd versus 68,253 bpd
* Qtrly el dorado, arkansas refinery total throughput 75,577 bpd versus 77,086 bpd
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $902.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alon transaction expected to close on july 1
* Board of directors had declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing