UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Delfi Limited
* Proposed Disposal Of 50% Shareholding Interest In Pt Ceres Meiji Indotama
* Total consideration for proposed disposal is us$8.3 million
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Meiji Co., Ltd and Meiji Seika (Singapore) Pte. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources