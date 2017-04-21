April 21 Delfi Ltd:

* Delfi and Yuraku Confectionery Company announce signing of a joint venture agreement

* Total initial capital commitment in JV shall be agreed between Delfi and Yuraku and is estimated at between $5 million and $7 million

* Jv company to produce, develop, market and sell a range of chocolate snack products in Indonesia under "Delfi" masterbrand

* JVC's majority shareholder will be Delfi with a 60% share, while Yuraku will hold remaining 40%

* Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on earnings of Delfi for financial year ending 31 december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: