UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Rocket Internet Se
* Delivery Hero CEO says core marketplace business already turned profitable in 2016; Foodora, Foodpanda still making loss
* Delivery Hero could finance Foodora, Foodpanda from profits from core business and has enough cash to maintain expansion
* Delivery Hero CEO says wants to raise capital, possibly from IPO, so ready for consolidation in sector Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources